Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $640,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $514,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

