Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 472.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 76.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,063.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,936.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

