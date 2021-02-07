Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

