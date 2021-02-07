Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,052 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,349,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.