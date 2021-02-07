Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,198 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $98.18 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $443,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.