Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,468 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $93,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.