Ark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.02 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $71.60 million and $6.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,205,994 coins and its circulating supply is 127,085,097 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.