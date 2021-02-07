ARMOR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.50 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 87.2% against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00176259 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00237811 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00074608 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

