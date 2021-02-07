Arqma Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $60,549.51 and $29,105.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,000.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.32 or 0.04149509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00388132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.38 or 0.01144552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00470825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00386369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00237529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021272 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,214,324 coins and its circulating supply is 8,169,780 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars.

