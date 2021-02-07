Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $436,740.10

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a market cap of $436,740.10 and $8.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artfinity has traded down 66.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.01133835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.33 or 0.06250556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

