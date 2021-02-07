Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.