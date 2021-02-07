Arweave (AR) Price Tops $5.43

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00014033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $181.49 million and $7.66 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.01237075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.05 or 0.06217767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022695 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

