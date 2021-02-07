Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.63 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Arweave has a total market cap of $183.06 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00014163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.