AS Roma Fan Token Market Cap Achieves $4.93 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00010495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.