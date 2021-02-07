Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

