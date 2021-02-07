ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.13. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 139,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,409. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

