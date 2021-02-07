Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,911 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,532,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,310,000 after acquiring an additional 57,534 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

