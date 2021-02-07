Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $272.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $276.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

