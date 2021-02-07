Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $18.09 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

