Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 36,918 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

