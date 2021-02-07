Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

