Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI opened at $204.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.