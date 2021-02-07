Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.