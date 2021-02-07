Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,689 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

