Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.