Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $158.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

