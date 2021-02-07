Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,498 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -553.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

