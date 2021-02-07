Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 44,024 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of eHealth worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,027,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in eHealth by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in eHealth by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

