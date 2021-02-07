Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 157,201 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 152.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

COG stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.