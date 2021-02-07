Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 246,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Forterra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA opened at $21.05 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

