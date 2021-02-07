Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 265.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $80.16 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

