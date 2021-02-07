Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

