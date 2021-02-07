Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 85,130 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Pretium Resources worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after buying an additional 4,139,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $5,153,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

