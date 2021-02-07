Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 44,995 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Copa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Copa by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copa by 264.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Copa stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

