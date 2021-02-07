Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,097 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.78% of Casa Systems worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,240 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of CASA opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.