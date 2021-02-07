Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.66% of HealthStream worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 91.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 204,539 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $24.81 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

