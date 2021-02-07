Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.64% of Liquidity Services worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.17 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.