Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of ePlus worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ePlus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,999 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $91.69 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

