Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.19% of Powell Industries worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Powell Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $336.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

