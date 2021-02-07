Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $158.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.