Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.52.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

