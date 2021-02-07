Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 81,733 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.43% of Matrix Service worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Matrix Service by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 277,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $339.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

