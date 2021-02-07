Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.54% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.