Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 179,678 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $189.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

