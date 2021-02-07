Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 141,764 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Medpace worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $147.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

