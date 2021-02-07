Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 300,406 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,406 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.60% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FPRX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $738.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.