Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 62,482 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.