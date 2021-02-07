Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.