Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.99% of Titan Machinery worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

