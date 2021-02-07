AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

